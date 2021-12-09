Telly highlights today: From financial expert Martin Lewis to hopeful hounds

The the show in which financial expert Martin Lewis and his co-host Angellica Bell provide more advice on what to do with your money continues.

With just two weeks until Christmas, money maestro Martin Lewis shares his top tips on how to make your finances go further during the festive period. He also answers your most pressing fiscal questions, as well as sharing the latest News You Can Use.

Luxury Christmas for Less

With shortages predicted on the high street, and not forgetting Christmas was cancelled last year, we all deserve a luxurious yuletide blowout in 2021.

Sabrina Grant and Sophie Morgan speak to brand insiders, who spill the beans on our Christmas favourites and how to indulge on luxury products without breaking the bank. This second, and final, episode in the series reveals how to get a luxury turkey for less; the secrets behind supermarket champagne; and whether Christmas hampers are good value for money.

Channel 4, 8 pm

Temple

Daniel is horrified to learn that Eve has been arrested for Moloney’s murder.

He’s not going to lethis daughter pay the price for his mistakes and resolves to fall on his sword to have her exonerated. Daniel goes to see Gubby in the hope of getting Moloney’s body returned but Gubby is incredulous: there’s no way he’s going to be incriminated in the murder of a policeman, and if Eve goes down for it then all the better.

Series finale.

Sky Max, 9 pm

Scotland’s Best Dog

This week’s hopeful hounds, in the fourth episode of the six-part series, are a French Bulldog, a black Labrador and a Collie, who go walkies to the Scotland’s Best Dog arena in Perthshire.

All three pooches will be put through their paces as they compete to be crowned Scotland’s Best Dog. Like all dogs featured in this series, today’s trio are everyday family pets with no professional training.

It’s up to the judges – dog lover Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran Alan Grant – to decide who will be top dog this week and make it to the grand final.

BBC Scotland Channel, 8 pm