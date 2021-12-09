Network Radio Hub to be based at BBC Wales

BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Audio form a partnership that will bring together their network radio teams in Wales and Bristol.

The new unit will create a substantial audio hub with more than 70 posts, giving the teams across the two bases greater opportunities for collaboration, career progression, and to work on a broader range of output.

“We both have proud and distinct traditions of creative programme making but by coming together we complement and strengthen each other. This partnership gives us a network radio production base in Wales and Bristol to match our investment in Salford.” – Controller of BBC Audio Graham Ellis

The dual-site team will also incorporate the Radio Science team, currently based in London, bringing some of Radio 4’s best-loved shows to Cardiff, including The Life Scientific, All in the Mind and Inside Health. The science team will be co-located with the BBC News climate and science team at Central Square and will commence its move to Wales next year as part of the BBC’s ‘Across the UK’ plans.

The new BBC Audio hub will produce more than 30 regular titles across Radio 3, Radio 4, the World Service and BBC Sounds, including household names such as Any Questions?, Farming Today and Composer of the Week, as well as a wide range of documentaries, dramas and podcasts. The teams will continue to work with and alongside different parts of the BBC, including BBC Cymru Wales services.

In 2007 ‘cost cutting’ saw network programmes for BBC Radio network, including Radio 2, axed from Birmingham. In recent times a presence has been restored outside of London including bases in Birmingham, Bristol and Salford. They produce podcasts, radio and music programmes, deliver live events, provide creative services and forge partnerships across the BBC’s network radio stations, BBC World Service and BBC Sounds.

The BBC Audio hub will be led by a new senior leader based in Cardiff. The unit will launch in April 2022, with the Science Unit also due to begin its move to Cardiff next year.