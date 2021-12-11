Double departure from I’m A Celebrity…

Friday night saw two names leave the ITV series as Matty Lee and Adam Woodyatt depart.

Olympian Matty Lee and EastEnders staple Adam Woodyatt were the latest to be axed from I’m A Celebrity, with a final four of Danny Miller, Simon Gregson, David Ginola and Frankie Bridge now confirmed.

Woodyatt, who was unscripted for the first time in 36 years, fought back the tears during the debrief with Ant and Dec, admitting he had hoped the experience would prove ‘game-changing’, while Matty quietly went about his business, and even impressed the ladies with his twerking.

Former French footy ace Ginola has now relinquished the favourite mantle for the first time, slipping to 10-3 with William Hill, behind 15-8 Corrie star Simon Gregson, and 13-8 ex-Emmerdale man, and brand new favourite for a North Wales Coronation, Danny Miller.

On last night’s episode, pop star turned TV presenter Frankie, 11-2 in the betting with William Hill, was close to tears talking about depression, saying, at one stage, she ‘didn’t want to live anymore’, while David was shown clashing with now departed Beeb presenter Louise Minchin over camp chores.

Fans had already crowned David the winner, but under Frankie’s expert grilling, the footy legend revealed he met his girlfriend of six years, and was pronounced clinically dead on the same day.

Matty dived into his first solo trial, Lethal Latrines, and it went swimmingly with the Olympic Gold medalist winning all six stars and whelks all round. But his efforts were all in vain as he was given his marching orders.

Adam, who had Whelk on Brighton seafront just six weeks ago, cut a delighted figure cradling his mess tin, before the remaining four campmates waved goodbye to the duo.

Danny Miller – 13-8

Simon Gregson – 15-8

Frankie Bridge – 11-2

David Ginola – 10-3

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m a Celebrity, ITV, 9 pm