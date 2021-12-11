Rose Ayling-Ellis enters Strictly semis as hottest favourite in 14 years

The EastEnders performer has been a huge hit with Strictly audiences…

Strutting into the semi-final stage of Strictly Come Dancing, William Hill has today confirmed that Rose Ayling-Ellis is the bookies’ shortest-price favourite since Alesha Dixon in 2007.

At just 1/6, the same price as 2007 champion Dixon was when heading to Blackpool, the EastEnders star looks destined to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

2021 has been one of the highest-scoring series of Strictly so far, and this weekend the Beeb’s semi-finalists dance not once, but twice in a bid to make it through to next week’s Grand Final. It will be the most challenging week for the remaining couples as they master two brand new routines in a bid to wow the judges. The Glitterball is within touching distance and no one wants to fall at the final hurdle.

“If Rose didn’t go all the way it would be the biggest upset in Strictly history. She hasn’t scored 9s and 10s every week, but there’s no doubt she’s been the one to impress judges and, even more importantly, the Great British public more than any other contestant.” – William Hill Spokesperson, Rupert Adams

Rhys Stephenson is William Hill’s favourite to miss out on a place in the final at 4/11, with John Whaite 4/1 and AJ Odudu 5/1 for the boot this weekend.

This week AJ & Kai will first dance a Rumba to Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee then a Quickstep to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman. Rose & Giovanni will first dance the Argentine Tango to A Evaristo Carriego by Eduardo Rovira then a Waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding.

John & Johannes first Jive to Higher Power by Coldplay and then their own choice of dance to Hometown Glory by Adele. Rhys & Nancy will do the Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé and then for their second dance its a Tango to One Vision by Queen.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – Outright*

Rose Ayling-Ellis 1/6 AJ Odudu 8/1 John Whaite 9/1 Rhys Stephenson 25/1

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 – Next Elimination*

Rhys Stephenson 4/11 John Whaite 4/1 AJ Odudu 5/1 Rose Ayling-Ellis 25/1

*Odds correct at time of release