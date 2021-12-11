MTV Unplugged presents Bastille for Christmas Eve

MTV bring Grammy-nominated British rock band Bastille to screens this Christmas Eve.

Bastille will perform in the global music special, MTV Unplugged: Bastille, premiering on December 24th on MTV UK. Taped in front of an intimate audience at Porchester Hall in London, the special features Bastille performing stripped-back renditions of fan favorites including “Pompeii,” “Happier,” and “Daniel in the Den,” plus covers of classics including Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly.”

“We’re excited to bring this next edition of MTV’s legendary series to audiences around the world and give fans an opportunity to hear Bastille’s music arranged in a whole new way.” – Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, ViacomCBS and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+

The evening also features a performance of the band’s new song and title track from their upcoming album,” Give Me the Future,” released in early 2022 through EMI Records.

“We are all ridiculously excited to have been asked to play a show for MTV Unplugged. There are so many legendary, classic Unplugged sets that we love by The Cure, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, and it’s an honour to be asked to follow in the footsteps of all these sensational musicians who we’ve all looked up to for ages. “We love the challenge of rearranging our music and having just made an album that’s much more electronic, the idea of going entirely in the opposite direction for a show like this was really appealing. We are so excited about this show, it’s going to be completely unlike anything we’ve done before, and something that the fans will, we hope, adore.” – Bastille statement

MTV Unplugged: Bastille will premiere during Love Music With MTV, a month-long global celebration of the brand’s best music series and moments from the VMAs to Unplugged. The programming event will also feature the premiere of “Sounds Like A Gameshow,” a new series where unsuspecting people on the street will have the chance to earn cash playing hilarious mini-games based on popular songs.

The weekly music content blocks will air on MTV in 180 countries throughout December.

“MTV and Bastille have a long history from the group’s “EMA” noms for “Best Push” in 2013, to their mtvu “Woodie Award” win in 2014, and epic “2018 EMA” performance of their chart-topping hit.​​” – Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events, ViacomCBS and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+

MTV Unplugged: Bastille is produced by CC-Lab. #MTVUnplugged.