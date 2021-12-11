Danny Miller favourite to win I’m A Celeb following David Ginola departure

Legend David Ginola departs, with ex-Emmerdale man Danny Miller 11-10 favourite.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 geared up for Sunday night’s finale by cutting French former footy ace, and long time fan’s favourite David Ginola, leaving a final three of Danny Miller, Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge.

The former L’Oreal poster boy, who spent 19 days in camp, all told, showed off his six pack, serenaded his campmates, and was sent flying in Drawbridge Over Troubled Water, but having drifted in the market in the past 24 hours, the viewers’ votes meant it was time to say Au revoir.

The 54-year-old told Ant and Dec: “It has been a hell of a journey, full of joy and pleasure.”

Ex-Emmerdale man Danny Miller, who will miss his man crush David greatly, is William Hill’s 11-10 favourite to be crowned King of the castle, with Corrie’s Simon Gregson, 11-8, and singer turned presenter, Frankie Bridge, a 5-1 shot of being Queen.

“It just shows how this show can turn on a sixpence I think we had pencilled in Frankie and Danny, who have both flirted with favouritism in the market, but to see David exit ahead of Simon Gregson is a bit of a head-scratcher. David had looked head and shoulders above the rest, and appeared to have won the hearts and minds of the nation. But fans of ITV soaps must have turned up en masse for their star men.

“One consequence of David’s premature departure is that Sunday night’s final looks as wide-open as we have ever seen. May the best campmate win!” – William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams

On tonight’s show, the celebrities compared their wind-breaking capabilities, in which 11-8 second favourite Simon, aka Corrie’s hapless Steve McDonald, appears more than proficient, while the last four standing also decided to showcase their varied musical talents.

Then it was off to face the infamous Cyclone trial, where the celebs effectively battled upstream, against wind, water jets, and a barrage of different sized balls, to land enough Pheasant for four.

The almost poetic sight of David clinging to his stars in slow motion, the UEFA Champions League music playing, and Ant and Dec laughing in the background, will live long in the memory, but it proved to be a last hurrah.

To Win The Show Outright

Danny Miller – 11-10

Simon Gregson – 11-8

Frankie Bridge – 5-1

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m A Celebrity continues 9 pm tomorrow on ITV (STV/UTV) and the ITV Hub/STV Player