Rhys Stephenson is the eleventh celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The presenter lost out to John Whaite in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Rhys and John.

After both of the couples had danced for a second time (Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu their Samba to It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) by Michael Bublé; John and his partner Johannes Radebe their jive to Higher Power by Coldplay), the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood described the dance-off as “one of the most amazing” that he had ever seen but he chose to save John and Johannes “on the technical side”.

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save John and Johannes, however she noted that it had been“a very difficult decision” to make.

Anton Du Beke was also full of praise for both of the dance-off participants but chose to save John and Johannes, noting that “you’ve just got to look at it and go, OK what do I like? For me tonight, in such an even contest, [but] my nod goes to John and Johannes.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas’ vote wasn’t required but she confirmed that she would have voted the same way.

“I migh not have got to the final but I learnt so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family. To have the time to spend with this champion of a dancer [Nancy] who’s put so much into me. Thank you for just letting my energy shine. Thank you for being that partner. “Thank you Nancy Xu YouJie, for just being there, being my rock and everything I needed to get through this. Thank you.” – Rhys Stephenson

Nancy added: “First I want to say a massive thank you to everyone in the show for supporting us from the very beginning. You’ve become stronger and stronger every week. And thank you [Rhys] for being an amazing dancer partner. My first year, it has been absolutely epic.”

Tonight’s Results Show opened with a fabulous routine, ‘The Library’ from the professional dancers to a medley of It’s Oh So Quiet by Noise For Pretend., This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan and Boom! Shake The Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

The Strictly finalists, AJ and Kai, John and Johannes and Rose and Gio and will take to the dancefloor in the Strictly Come Dancing Final 2021 on Saturday 18th December at 7pm on BBC One.