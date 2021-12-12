5-6 Danny Miller has the edge in the betting with I’m A Celeb finale

The I’m A Celeb finale is just hours away…

Ex-Emmerdale star Danny Miller is 5-6 favourite to be crowned King of the I’m A Celebrity castle with bookmaker William Hill.

“It’s fascinating to see stars of two ITV soaps up there in the voting, especially on their home channel, but we think Frankie could yet spring a surprise!” – William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams

The not-to-be-missed climax kicks off at 9 pm on ITV across England, Wales and the Channel Islands, UTV in Northern Ireland and STV across Scotland, with Danny (5-6 favourite), Frankie Bridge 11-2, and Simon Gregson 13-8, the last three standing, with the winner getting… nothing! But they do get the prestigious title as King or Queen on the Gwrych castle.

Last night, former French footy ace David Ginola, who was idolised by his campmates, failed to win over enough voters to make the final of the competition. The 54-year-old, who proved a big hit with fans of the show during his 19 days in camp, was the eighth star to be voted off the ITV hit show.

Three weeks of gruelling trials have flown by, with viewers of the show having voted for who they want to win all week, with stars being voted off one-by-one. And tonight sees the 21st series draw to a close, with celebs having dropped out through illness and episodes being cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

“To say this series has been a turbulent one would be a huge understatement, but it has certainly delivered its fair share of drama. We’ve probably got two of the three finalists we anticipated, with last night’s elimination of long-time fans’ and bookies’ favourite David Ginola, and Simon Gregson’s spot in the final, by far the biggest shock we’ve seen.” – William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams

Winner’s Odds…

Danny Miller – 5-6

Simon Gregson – 13-8

Frankie Bridge – 11-2

**odds correct at time of publishing**