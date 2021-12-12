Danny Miller wins 2021 I’m a Celebrity

The final day of highlights aired this evening before the show revealed its runners up and winner…

After saying goodbye to David, the celebrities learned they would each take on a final trial individually. Danny would be trying to win starters, Simon would be trying to win main courses and Frankie desserts for their final meal together. In addition, they’d each play to win a treat and a drink.

Speaking to Ant and Dec ahead of his final trial, former Emmerdale actor Danny said: “To be in the final, never saw that coming. So thankful mate.” Addressing David leaving last night, Danny said: “I couldn’t believe it, he’s been like a dad type figure in here, so I was gutted.”

Danny was then told his Trial would involve sitting on a Castle chair with a large see-through helmet placed on top of his head. Castle critters would be added every two minutes. For every two minutes endured he’d win a star. As he took part, Dec asked was he thinking, “What life choices led me to be here right now?”

Danny joked: “I don’t know, but I’m going to ask my agent.” During it, Danny started singing and Ant joined in. Danny admitted: “Wow, it’s intense this isn’t it? This is the worst one you know.” Danny said he was being bitten on the neck and that it felt like a love bite. Dec joked: “Honestly, it was off a cockroach…” Afterwards Danny said: “Proud of myself, just hope my family are.”

After Danny, it was the turn of Coronation Street regular Simon who said: “Wow, you know, got down to the final three, so obviously been making the right trumping noises.”

Announcing his Trial, Ant said: “It is, of course, the final eating Trial.” Simon said: “Great…” Explaining his final meal choice was lamb chops and mash with a side of peppercorn sauce, Simon said: “I’ve been hankering after peppercorn sauce.” As Ant and Dec queried the choice, he added: “Peppercorn sauce with lamb, you’ve made me think now…”

As he faced his first dish of the Trial, pig’s eye, Simon joked: “Have you got any peppercorn sauce?” He said after: “Tasted like you’ve left a pork scratching in your pocket for a week.”

Next up in an I’m A Celebrity first, he had goat tongue. Dec joked: “Any feedback is gratefully received.” Simon laughed: “The feedback, you may want to stand back. I’ve got a very delicate constitution.” As he ate it, Ant said: “You can really smell it. Really ‘goat-y’.” Next was Fermented Castle Gruel, which was made up of fermented egg, tofu, plums and more.

When he’d downed the bowl, Ant checked it and seeing some left said: “Please Sir, can you have some more…” Next Simon faced sheep’s penis and in another I’m A Celebrity first Simon was then served cow’s vagina. Ant and Dec joked he’d have eaten a farmyard by the end and started singing “Steve McDonald ate a farm…”

Finally, it was the turn of Loose Women regular Frankie who, speaking about reaching the big finale, said to Ant and Dec: “I don’t know how I’ve managed it.” She was then told her final Trial would see her locked inside a tomb, which would be slid inside a chamber in the Castle wall. She would be joined by snakes and would need to stay inside for 10 minutes; every two minutes earned a star.

Getting in the tomb, Frankie said: “This is a trial in itself, nothing’s even in here with me yet.” As the snakes started to join her Frankie hummed. She said: “I mean, I’m not loving life.” She said: “One’s going up my armpit.” In the final two minutes, the lights went off. She said: “Oh my god, it’s pitch black.” Frankie admitted: “My body’s never been so tense in all its life.”

Frankie started repeating to herself her dessert choice: “Apple crumble, apple crumble.” She admitted: “I can’t believe that this is my life.” Afterwards, Frankie said: “I can’t believe I’ve done it.” She added: “I feel I can go home and I’ve ticked all the boxes.”

Having successfully won all of their meals, drinks and treats, the three finalists sat down for their food. On the menu for each was:

Danny: Halloumi fries, full English breakfast, cheeseboard and chocolate.

Frankie: Baked camembert, roast beef dinner, apple crumble and custard and white chocolate fingers.

Simon: Prawn cocktail, lamb chops, mash and peppercorn sauce on the side, Eton Mess and chocolate.

As they ate Frankie said: “The friendships you make in here are ridiculous really.” Rounding up their experiences Simon said: “I feel like I’ve grown to be more confident in front of people I don’t know.” Danny said: “I genuinely think if we can all survive this you can achieve a lot more than you believed.”

Ant and Dec ended the show by announcing that in 3rd place was Frankie Bridge with Simon Gregson as runner up and Danny Miller as 2021’s King of the Castle. Frankie said she hoped that Danny Miller would be victorious while William Hill bookies, once Frankie was revealed, saw Danny remain favourite at 1-2 while Simon had a 6-4 shot with the bookmaker.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! catch up on the ITV Hub and STV Player