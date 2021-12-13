The Woolpack proves for explosive drama in Christmas Emmerdale

The famous Yorkshire Dales boozer is offering a warmer than usual welcome…

ITV have unleashed an exclusive first look at the devastating fire that will rip through Emmerdale’s Woolpack on ITV on Christmas Day.

“It’s not just the Woolpack that goes up in flames on Christmas Day, as secrets and lies explode, ripping through the lives of some of our much loved villagers and making it a Christmas they’ll never forget” – Producer Kate Brooks

In recent weeks, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been conniving and plotting to get his hands on the Woolpack as he plans to turn it into luxury flats. Having succeeded in investing and becoming a partner, he has already inflicted major changes on the team. But will this Christmas Day inferno mean his plans have gone up in smoke? Or could it work in his favour? And how, with the pub so damaged, will joint owners Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon Dingle hold onto their livelihoods?

The Woolpack pub is at the heart of the village of Emmerdale and during its 49 years on screen has had over ten different proprietors. It burned down in 1998, due to a candle left burning and in 1993 the pub suffered damage due to the plane crash and when in 2003 a lightning strike caused a chimney to collapse – it led to the untimely death of Tricia Dingle. In 2013 Cameron Murray took hostages at gunpoint within its walls and the cellar was flooded.

It is the main boozer in the village with the rarely seen ‘The Maltshovel‘ being the local rival inn. This explosive Christmas Day episode will air at 7pm for an hour-long special on ITV and STV and subsequently on the ITV Hub / STV Player.

The Woolpack has been part of Emmerdale, and its predecessor Emmerdale Farm, since its first episode in 1972. Originally produced by Yorkshire Television the series centred around a farming community. It wasn’t until the 1990s that the press took notice of the programme with it branded ‘boring’ by the media prior to the 1993 plane crash, and the show rarely making the ITV Top Ten. The series is now a dale filled with daily drama and a ratings success for ITV.