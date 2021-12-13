Pick of the Plots: Monday 13th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, December 13.

After the police conduct a search of the car lot and find nothing, Janine orders Billy to plant a stolen necklace in Jay’s belongings, reminding him of what’s at stake. Billy is forced to cover when Jay interrupts him and later, he lies to Janine that the job is done.

Meanwhile, Aaron pushes Harvey to question Dana on her conversation. Dana tells her father that it’s only a possibility for the future. Later, Aaron meets up with Neil who is frustrated that Aaron isn’t doing enough for the ‘cause’.

Elsewhere, Whitney pressures Gray to tell Chelsea the truth about his dire finances. In front of Kheerat, Gray asks Ben for clients in return of a cut. When Ben refuses, Kheerat interjects making Ben reconsider, to a surprised but grateful Gray.

Later, Chelsea arrives home to find a large man threatening Gray.

Also, Ben and Callum eye up an attractive man in the market who later joins them for a drink at The Prince Albert. The conversation takes a turn.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Emma is babysitting Hope and Ruby when a crisis develops – it looks as though Ruby has swallowed one of Curtis’s pills. Emma is confused when she takes Ruby to A&E where it is ascertained that the pill she took was only a vitamin.

Later, Emma confronts Curtis with the pill box and demands answers. Will he come clean?

Meanwhile, Summer tries to apologise to Daniel but he’s not allowed to talk to her. At school she watches Daniel fly out of his classroom and is horrified to see the word ‘paedo’ on the board.

As she looks at photos of Daisy, Summer feels frumpy. In a bid to cheer her up Billy takes her to the Bistro. But having eaten a burger, Summer feels guilty.

Elsewhere, Zeedan is shocked by the arrival of his estranged wife Marrium. Gary thinks that Maria should run for election and give Sally a run for her money.

Also, Sarah’s insecure about Adam’s Romeo past. After a successful meeting with Gavin’s PA, Lydia, Sarah invites her for a drink. Seeing Adam, Lydia glances at him with recognition.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Marlon is delighted when Al agrees to his Christmas drinks promotion, unaware of Al’s true intent.

Meanwhile, Kerry tries to talk Mandy and Bernice into a salon Christmas party.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The walls are closing in on Toby after a body is found in the woods. Felix struggles to remain calm when the identity of the body is confirmed to be Lisa Loveday.

Toby makes a drastic decision, but Celeste has a masterplan to get them out of this mess.

Nate opens up to Grace about why Lisa’s case is so close to his heart, and admits that his real name is Saul. Later, Martine receives the devastating news.

Meanwhile, the team to clear Warren’s name meet up with Fergus’s former employee, Katja, hoping she’ll help prove that Fergus was to blame for Timmy’s murder, but will she help?

Elsewhere, Ste is hit with a devastating blow when the hotel terminates his cleaning contract.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm