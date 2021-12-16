Corrie hit by complaints after Tracy Barlow makes “anti-vaxxer” dig

Ofcom has received 54 complaints about Tracy’s dialogue in a recent episode.

ITV’s Coronation Street has become the subject of complaints after Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) branded another Weatherfield resident a “conspiracy theorist” and an “anti vaxxer”.

Paul Winter (Peter Ash) felt the rough edge of Tracy’s tongue after he intervened in a bust-up between her and his ex Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) over the false allegations concerning Billy’s daughter Summer (Harriet Bibby) and Tracy’s brother Daniel (Rob Mallard).

Tracy was unimpressed with Paul’s input after she threatened to evict Billy and Summer from her flat, especially as he was the one who reported Daniel to the police in the first place.

“Oh look it’s the conspiracy theorist who called the police,” Tracy snarled. “I bet you’re an anti-vaxxer and all, aren’t you? Well good news because the earth is definitely flat and Daniel is definitely after Summer. You can all be homeless together, stop turning the other cheek”

Not only did 54 people take their grievance up with Ofcom but the comments were called out by many more online as well.

One viewer blasted: “Just sat watching Corrie with my Mum, and they just had to put the anti vaxxer dig at a character in it called Paul along with labelling him a conspiracy theorist.

“The amount of propaganda on TV shows is beyond embarrassing and so blatant. Absolutely shameful @ITV.”

Another wrote “Tracy Barlow calling Paul a conspiracy theorist, followed by the assumption he would be an ‘anti-Vaxxer’ was unnecessary and wrong. Disappointed in you Corrie!”

