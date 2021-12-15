Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1965: Birmingham Cathedral Nativity

December 15, 2021
Editor Mike
2 Comments
On this Day: December 15th, 1965.

This clip brings two minutes of pure Christmas nostalgia.

ATV Today cameras capture a few moments from the 1965 Nativity held at Birmingham Cathedral.  The feature opens with children singing Once in Royal David’s City as they file into the Cathedral.

This is followed by a cut to later in the event with the children singing Away in a Manger as part of the Nativity production. Sadly none of the actual spoken performance has been retained. Still it’s a lovely glimpse into how Christmas was 56 years ago.

Share Button

2 thoughts on “On this Day 1965: Birmingham Cathedral Nativity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Best on the Box Highlights

Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and Romesh Ranganathan bring festive joy to Sky Max

December 15, 2021
Shaun Linden
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 15th December

December 15, 2021
Neil Lang
Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1960: ATV’s Rutland House officially opened

December 14, 2021
ATV Reports
Broadcasting Highlights Telly Today

Television highlights for Dec 14th: From an ultra-modern glass-fronted hotel to a dried flower wreath

December 14, 2021
Shaun Linden