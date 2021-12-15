On this Day 1965: Birmingham Cathedral Nativity

On this Day: December 15th, 1965.

This clip brings two minutes of pure Christmas nostalgia.

ATV Today cameras capture a few moments from the 1965 Nativity held at Birmingham Cathedral. The feature opens with children singing Once in Royal David’s City as they file into the Cathedral.

This is followed by a cut to later in the event with the children singing Away in a Manger as part of the Nativity production. Sadly none of the actual spoken performance has been retained. Still it’s a lovely glimpse into how Christmas was 56 years ago.