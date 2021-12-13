108 Media acquires DCD Media

108 Media, the global financing and production studio, with a key focus on emerging markets, has acquired all the assets of AIM-listed DCD Media Plc, the independent TV distribution and production group.

In a deal worth £4.7m the company state it is the first of several major corporate acquisitions being negotiated within the next 18 months. The deal comprises all DCD Media Plc assets, which include September Films, RIZE USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalogue of more than 3,500 hours of programming across drama, entertainment, factual and music.

“We could not be more proud. The purchase of DCD Media Plc’s assets is just the start of our very exciting structural expansion of being first-tier co-production specialists and adds to our vision of building a modern multi-faceted media company operating proudly at the nexus of the creative and corporate worlds. Empowering visionary creators, championing bold new voices and creating compelling internationally-oriented content is at the forefront of our business and this only helps extend that further.” – Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media

With wider access to funding and a complementary distribution network, 108 Media Limited will deliver scale to support the successful DCD Rights business and enable the company to continue to expand internationally. On top of this, 108 Media’s strong IP slate now has a super charged route to market with a larger distribution tentpole to add to its media and entertainment ecosystem that spans across its development, licensing, financing, ad-sales, and production units.

“Having our fully integrated cross-border and cross-cultural studio system already in place, the acquisition of DCD means we now have an impressive catalogue of content, additional production capabilities and a massive global distribution pipeline sharing our dynamic content. We thank the DCD Media PLC board for its help in getting the deal negotiated, completed and we look forward to supporting and providing synergies to Nicky and the excellent team she has built.” – Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media

DCD Rights will continue to operate as an independent distribution company and continue to grow its roster of high-profile productions, including dramas The Secrets She Keeps and My Life is Murder as well as factual and entertainment franchises such as Aussie Gold Hunters, Bettany Hughes Treasures series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Bridezillas.

The acquisition also adds further experience, cultural diversity and talent to 108 Media’s existing dynamic and worldwide teams based in London, Singapore, Tokyo, Toronto, Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur and Manila. With over 35 original IPs and literary acquisitions in various stages of active development and financing into pre-production, 108 Media continues to focus on provocative, diverse, and unique content. Recent forays include original content production deals with the international teams from Viacom, Discovery, Sony, Netflix, as well as regional and local players like Mediacorp, iQiyi, AXN, and Media Prima in Asia.

“We are genuinely excited by this next step in our evolution. Our high-quality library has never been in greater demand, and the new productions which we are co-producing and acquiring continue to be very attractive to established international broadcasters and global platforms.” – DCD Rights founder and CEO, Nicky Davies Williams

Current projects underway within the 108 Media production pipeline include Konbini Zombies (UK/Japan), Performing Kaoru’s Funeral (Japan), A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts (US/Taiwan), I Am Vash (Southeast Asia) and Mrs Raffles (UK) with more to be announced in the coming weeks and months.