Danny Miller on I’m A Celeb win

Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller spoke to Good Morning Britain after being crowned King of The Castle on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The actor and show superfan told presenters Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray that he was “still on cloud nine” after winning. Ranvir asked Danny how the experience was for him. Danny said:

“I’ll be honest with you – It was an absolute nightmare. From start to finish, it was tension, It was awful, luckily for me I had David Ginola all the way throughout. “I don’t think you can ever get used to it. Obviously I’m used to being in front of a camera, but to have a camera recording you all the way throughout, 24 hours a day, seven days a week it doesn’t make it any easier, but luckily I’d David Ginola in my ear, in my mind and he didn’t let me go.”

Ranvir asked: “You do have a wife and a newborn baby, but it was David Ginola who got you through this…?”

“It’s a good point, yeah, I forgot about them!,” he laughed. “The whole reason I did it was for my fiance, soon to be wife, and my baby Albert were the whole reason, to set them up for a big future, but you know, David Ginola came into my life and he was the reason I stuck through it. He helped me through it.”

On making the decision to leave his son to take part in the show, he explained:

“Albert is six and a half weeks now. I’ve not seen him yet. I’m waiting to go back today to see him. Can’t wait to put him in my arms and see him for the first time in what seems like a lifetime.”

“Well it is a lifetime for him, isn’t it?” Ranvir asked.

“Fortunately for him he’s no idea, but unfortunately for me I’ve missed him,” said Danny. “He won’t know but I certainly have and I’ll spend the rest of my life making sure I make it up to him.”

Adil asked: “What’s it like when you go to bed at night and the cameras have stopped rolling, you’re on your own, what were you thinking?”

“I take back every single thing I’ve ever said about any celebrity that’s taken part ever being on that show about how ridiculous they look after day two, three, four, being homesick and ridiculous crying on TV – I was 18 hours into the show crying thinking, ‘What have I done?’ “I didn’t realise what I’d signed up to. I really missed my family. I was homesick from day one. Only people who sign up to the show realise what they signed up to because I didn’t realise.

On his bromance with David Ginola, Danny said:

“I was trying to get a leg over with him all week, he was having none of it. I wanted a cuddle and a spoon but he bottled it. So it’s on him, not me.”

