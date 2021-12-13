Matt Baker talks life on his farm

Presenter Matt Baker joined Lorraine in the studio to reveal what’s in store for his farm at Christmas and how he’s finding life after The One Show.

After the success of Our Farm In The Dales, his series with his family – mum, dad, wife and kids – they’ve done a Christmas special. Matt admitted it’s been festive on the Baker farm for almost two months, after revealing he’s had the Christmas decorations up since October when they filmed the Christmas special.

“My mum wouldn’t take them down, we’d bring the outside in, so the amount of holly and all sorts of stuff that’s around the house! It was late October and mum was like, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to leave everything up’ so it’ll be a relief when we get to Christmas Day.”

On what it is about his show that he thinks has resonated with viewers, Matt explained,

“I think what’s rung true for so many viewers, is that even though our show’s set to the backdrop of a farm, those family issues of when you start looking after your parents in the same way that they’ve looked after you and the tables turn – that happens in every family.”

On swapping The One Show for his farming life, he said, “It’s a different way now and my 7 o’clocks of an evening are very different to what they used to be.”

And on farming, Matt explained,

“What winds me up is when people say, ‘It’s such an idyllic life.’ It’s idyllic sometimes, a couple of afternoons in the summer but the rest, it’s a lifestyle. It’s not a job. You don’t just decide to do this, you’ve got to love it.”