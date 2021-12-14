Television highlights for Dec 14th: From an ultra-modern glass-fronted hotel to a dried flower wreath

Telly Today highlights for December 14th…

BBC TWO

Monica Galetti and Giles Coren head to Croatia to go behind the scenes at the Grand Park Rovinj, an ultra-modern glass-fronted hotel overlooking the historic Croatian town of Rovinj on the Istrian coastline.

Once part of former Yugoslavia and under Communist rule, they learn from the hotel staff how the hotel was built to work in harmony with the local community and culture, providing a luxury destination for tourists and ploughing money back into the region.

Giles explores a hidden art gallery deep inside the hotel structure and prunes a selection of the many thousands of plants that frame the view of the old town, while Monica gets to grips with how to clean Europe’s biggest single glass window, and together they go truffle hunting with dogs in the Istrian landscape.

Amazing Hotels, BBC Two, 8 pm

ITV

ITV’s high octane musical game show, Walk The Line, continues with its third episode. Music icon Gary Barlow, award-winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David star as the stellar judging panel while proceedings are overseen by Maya Jama.

The series sees one music act win a life-changing prize pot of £500,000. The musical acts – be they soloists, duos or bands – will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig watching on from their front row seats.

But to win the money, talent alone isn’t enough. The contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Walk The Line, ITV/STV, 8 pm

Channel 4