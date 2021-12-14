Channel 4 look into ‘Sex Toy Britain’

Best on the Box for December 14th…

It’s almost Christmas, and time to head to the HQ of Lovehoney, the UK’s popular online sex toy retailer, where the sex toy developers, lingerie designers and content creators have their hands full in the hectic run-up to Christmas.

The festive season is one of the firm’s busiest times of the year, with the workers hard at it to get orders to expectant sex lovers across the UK. Naughty & Nice: Sex Toy Britain examines how and why Britain has become a nation of sexual adventurers.

Not long ago, owning a sex toy was something to be kept quiet. But in lockdown sales of sex toys boomed. The programme finds out how our once chilly Christmas has become a steamy time of the year and meets some of Lovehoney’s customers, to find out what makes a perfect seasonal sex toy.

Naughty & Nice: Sex Toy Britain, Channel 4, 10 pm