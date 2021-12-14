Line of Duty tops the list as the favourite TV show and moment of 2021

The nation’s favourite TV moments of 2021…

Line of Duty has been voted the nation’s favourite TV show of 2021, according to a new poll. To round up the very best of this year’s TV Gala Bingo, conducted research to find out the nation’s favourite TV programme of 2021 and reveal the most iconic TV moment of the year.

BBC One’s Line of Duty took the top spot as not only the favourite programme but also the very best TV moment of 2021, when the highly anticipated reveal of ‘H’ was finally disclosed in the last episode.

The nation’s favourite TV shows of 2021 are:

1 -Line of Duty

2 -The Euros

3 – Squid Game

4 – The Tokyo Olympics

5 – The Great British Bake Off

6 – Strictly Come Dancing

7 – The Crown

8 – It’s a Sin

9 – Bridgerton

10-The Handmaid’s Tale

Dystopian, Korean Netflix sensation ‘Squid Game‘ came in at third place having only been released in September 2021, it officially became the streaming platform’s most-watched show after hitting 111m views less than a month after its premiere.1

The ultimate baking battle that is Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off was also revealed to be a fan favourite, featuring in the top five, with women favouring it twice as much as men.

“This year has been so exciting in the world of TV, with so many new shows and events such as the Euros and the Olympics taking place. TV really does bring people together and that was very evident this year, I can’t wait to see what 2022 will bring to our screens.” – Karina Adrian, Head of brand marketing at Gala Bingo

Viewers across the nation were also asked to rank their top 10 TV moments of 2021:

1 – ”H’ being revealed in Line of Duty

2 – England getting through to Euro’s final after beating Denmark 2-1

3 – England beating Germany 2-0 in the Euros

4 – Oprah interviewing Harry and Meghan

5 – Olympics – Tom Daley winning gold medal

6 – Vigil cliff-hanger with Suranne Jones trapped in the torpedo tube filling with water

7 – Mare of Easttown murderer revealed

8 – The London Marathon

9 – Tyson fury beating Deontay Wilder

10-British skateboarder Sky Brown wins bronze