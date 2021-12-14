Michael Sheen to host Christmas Day show on BBC Radio Wales

It’s a busy festive time with Sheen also the star of Sky’s Last Train to Christmas.

Welsh radio lovers can spend a Christmas afternoon with Michael Sheen as he entertains the nation with a special Christmas Day programme on BBC Radio Wales. The Welsh actor will host the two-hour show, Christmas Day with Michael Sheen on December 25 from 2pm. The show will feature a mix of music and guests, including a performance from James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers.

“Coming together at this time of year is what makes it so special and thanks to Radio Wales this Christmas Day, I’ll get to share some great festive music, a few Christmas catch ups with friends and a bit of a Yuletide magic.” – Michael Sheen

Additionally, Michael will use the programme as a moment for reflection and will be reciting extracts from Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

Michael and Nathalie Emmanuel also lead the cast of Last Train to Christmas, a Sky Original film.(Pictured). It’s 1985 and Tony (Sheen) is a successful nightclub manager, a local celebrity and engaged to a much younger woman, Sue (Emmanuel). Things are going great. But when he embarks upon the 3:17 to Nottingham for a Christmas family reunion, things get a little strange. Moving up a carriage to the buffet car lands him in 1995, where he finds his clubs have failed and his life has fallen apart.

Tony discovers that by moving up and down this fateful train, he can transport himself forward and backwards to various stages of his life. Not only that, but the actions he takes in one carriage directly affect his life in the next. The question is, can Tony change his life – and the lives of the people he loves – for the better, or will he just make things worse?

Last Train to Christmas arrives on Sky Cinema from December 18th.