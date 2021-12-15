Boris Johnson 6-1 with bookies to father an 8th child in 2022

British PM recently welcomed a daughter with Carrie Johnson, his seventh child, bookies make it 6-1 that he fathers an eighth next year.

33-1 that he appears once more in a British soap in 2022 (he’s already appeared in EastEnders), shorter odds than he is to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The British Prime Minister announced the birth of his second child with wife Carrie Johnson on December 9, and given the rather short odds with tipsters OLBG, he could be changing nappies for a while yet with an eighth child a very real possibility.

Johnson admitted in September 2021 that he had fathered six kids – four with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, a daughter from an extramarital relationship and one with Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) – following years of speculation.

Following the birth of his second child with his current wife, which made it two newborns within the last 18 months, and given the intense pressure he currently faces in the media and from within his own party, he could find solace in expanding his family in the coming months.

While his personal life appears to be full of vim and vigour, the same cannot be said for his political standing.

Market Odds Chance To be Leader at Next General Election 10/11 52.38% No-Confidence Vote in NJ to trigger before next GE Evens 50.0% Cease to be Tory Leader in 2022 11/10 47.62% Fathering an 8th Child in 2022 6/1 6/1 Appear as Himself in Eastenders in 2022 33/1 2.94% Win Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 50/1 1.96 Xmas No1 2022 100/1 0.99%

Following accusations of hosting forbidden Christmas parties, tabloid splashes and criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are less than comfortable for Johnson in 10 Downing Street, which is reflected in OLBG’s odds.

While he is expected to be Tory leader in the next general election with odds of 10-11, he is Evens to be subject to a vote of no confidence before the election – whenever it may be – and is as short as 11-10 to cease to be Tory leader by the end of next year.

Should that happen, he appears to have plenty of options.

Johnson enjoyed high profile stints on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You prior to his political career taking off, and, should he wish to return to our screens, he could make a cameo appearance on Eastenders – with odds as short as 33-1 for him to turn up in Walford.

Unsurprisingly, he is shorter odds to appear in Eastenders than he is to win the Nobel Peace Prize (50-1) while a meltdown of sorts could see him claim a Christmas number one with odds of 100-1.

In terms of exit dates, it is estimated that 2022 is likely to be his last year at the head of the Tory party, with odds of 11-10 for him to leave his role next year, compared to 20-1 before the end of this year, 4-1 for 2023 and 6-4 in 2024.