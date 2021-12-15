Freemasons help foodbanks feed 65,000 people over Christmas

More than 65,000 people will be able to put food on the table this Christmas, thanks to grants to 135 foodbanks across England and Wales from the Freemasons.

The grants totalling £343,000 are an important boost to foodbanks, which are expecting a surge in demand, following the upheavals of the pandemic, continuing supply chain problems and rising fuel bills.

Freemasons also made significant additional contributions to foodbanks during the lockdown period when there was also a very significant increase in demand from service users.

In addition to money, many local Freemasons have given their time over lockdown to help out with distributing food and other essential supplies to those need. This is continuing over Christmas, with many Freemasons working with local foodbanks to help deliver food to vulnerable people.

The grant from local Freemasons are financed jointly with the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Les Hutchinson, Chief Executive of the Masonic Charitable Foundation, said: