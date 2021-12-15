Second series of Secrets of the London Underground for UKTV

UKTV has commissioned a second series of Secrets of the London Underground.

The ten-part series from Brown Bob Productions will once more air on factual channel Yesterday and is set to air in hour-long slots in 2022. The programme promises to go further afield, exploring places whose very existence will stun viewers, but allow them to piece together more of the tube’s rich and intricate history.

“After the huge success of series one, series two allows Brown Bob to uncover yet more fascinating secrets from the tube network. Tim and Siddy make the perfect guides and their combined passion and knowledge for all things London Underground is unrivalled.” – UKTV by deputy director of commissioning Hilary Rosen

It will also reunite rail historian Tim Dunn (The Architecture The Railways Built) with Siddy Holloway from London Transport Museum. With Siddy’s privileged access to the Tube, series one saw the pair take viewers down to abandoned tunnels, secret bunkers and hidden staircases that have been concealed from public view for years.

The first series of Secrets of the London Underground launched to a record-breaking 659k, with the opening episode becoming Yesterday’s biggest ever launch of a new series, the channel’s highest rated programme ever and the 2nd highest rating non-terrestrial programme of the day. [Source: BARB/Techedge, All Homes, Individuals 16+. 7 day consolidation]

“The show was a smash hit with Yesterday audiences, so I’m delighted that we can satisfy their curiosity even further as we once again unlock the doors into the London Underground’s hidden past.” – Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey

Secrets of the London Underground II will air next year. Other recent UKTV Original commissions for Yesterday include, The Architecture The Railways Built, Bangers & Cash, Hornby: A Model World and Scouting for Toys.