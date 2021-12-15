Century 21 Films present ‘1960s styled Supermarionation’ series Nebula-75

Century 21 Films lockdown phenomenon Nebula-75 is due to air early next year in Japan and via cinemas too.

However, without the coronavirus situation of the past 20 months, the series may never have been.

Intended to evoke a 1960s Supermarionation series that never actually existed, Nebula-75 began its life during the UK Coronavirus lockdown of 2020. When the team at Century 21 Films found their planned projects cancelled as a result of the global pandemic, they made the decision to attempt to produce something worthwhile using the resources they had to hand in the London flat where a number of them lived.

Fortunately, thanks to their work on productions such as Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes, Endeavour, and UK television advertisements, they had numerous puppets, props and models to hand.

Nebula-75 was filmed by a crew of three who happened to already live together during a time when travel was made impossible, with other members of the Century 21 Films team lending their talents remotely.