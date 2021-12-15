Lifestyle

The most popular Christmas interior trends on Instagram this year

December 15, 2021
Liz Charlton
No Comments
White décor is the most popular Christmas interior trend of 2021, featuring in over 621,000 Instagram hashtags…

White décor is the most Instagrammable interior trend this Christmas, new research can reveal. ‘White décor’, including snowy baubles, frosted Christmas branches and ivory lanterns, boasts over 621,000 hashtags on Instagram – more than any other festive trend on the list.

Pampas grass is the second most popular interior trend this Christmas, with pampas grass trees, wreaths and festive arrangements featuring in over 556,000 Instagram hashtags – eight times more than the average for all Christmas trends surveyed.

The research, by photography and design experts Printique, analysed Instagram hashtags for fifty of the hottest Christmas design trends and accessories this year, to discover the twenty most popular trends of all.

Grazing boxes are also among the most Instagrammable Christmas trends on the list, with the aesthetic wooden boxes filled with festive nibbles pulling in 347,000 hashtags on Instagram. Bar carts – with over 214,000 hashtags – are the fourth hottest interior trend this year, with many Instagrammers adorning theirs with festive green garlands, baubles and classic Christmas poinsettia plants, ready to house rich mulled wines and traditional liquors.

A spokesperson for Printique, which conducted the study, commented on the findings:

“Our homes always offer a fascinating festive insight into which Christmas interior and design trends are most popular. This year, we’re seeing bold and alternative Christmas trends such as Pampas grass wreaths and trees take Instagram by storm, interspersed with more classic Christmas elements, such as nutcrackers and candles.”

Christmas decor trend 

Rank 

Instagram hashtags 
White decor

1

621164
Pampas grass

2

556281
Grazing boxes

3

347141
Bar cart

4

214136
Pastel shades

5

120063
Nutcrackers

6

112504
Christmas candles

7

93371
DIY Christmas decor

8

90,678
Sustainable decor

9

83,815
White Christmas tree

10

82,881
Christmas windows

11

63,274
Tablescaping

12

60,066
Coastal Christmas

13

45,447
Hot Chocolate Bar

14

40,140
Mini Christmas tree

15

37,415
Tree skirts

16

31,379
Gonks

17

27,615
Pom-Pom wreaths

18

21,351
Christmas macrame

19

15,181
Christmas lanterns

20

13,072

Pastel shades are also a popular addition to this year’s Christmas colour palette featuring in 120,000 Instagram hashtags. While usually reserved for Easter, the use of baby blues and blush pinks, interspersed with sparkling golds and silvers, can make for a lighter, brighter and more unusual festive palette.

Traditional Christmas accessories such as nutcrackers and Christmas candles are also on-trend this year, boasting 112,594 and 93,371 hashtags respectively. DIY Christmas décor is high on the list, as is sustainable décor – from reusable wrapping paper to ornaments made from natural, compostable materials – as awareness of climate change is more prevalent than ever.

White Christmas trees are a hot festive trend this year, fetching 82,881 hashtags. Christmas windows are also on-trend with 63,274 hashtags, with Christmassy designs and calligraphy drawn in white liquid chalk a particularly popular theme.

‘Hot chocolate bars’ are proving to be another sought-after Christmas trend this year, with Instagrammers setting up picturesque corners filled with hot chocolate trimmings, including jars of marshmallows, whipped cream and Christmas themed mugs. Gonks – white-bearded little figurines inspired by Scandinavian and Nordic mythology – are an enduring favourite, pulling in 31,379 hashtags.

A spokesperson for Printique, which conducted the study, commented on the findings:

“The presence of social Christmas accessories such as bar carts and grazing boxes – which speak of friends, family and visitors gathering together, snacking and drinking – are particularly heart-warming, and suggest the hope many of us share of meeting together with fewer restrictions this year. White décor is the most sought-after Christmas trend with over 600,000 Instagram hashtags and will give a classic, stunning, and snow-adorned impression to any interior which makes use of it”

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Lifestyle

Paul McKenna wants to look into your sprouts

December 15, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Freemasons help foodbanks feed 65,000 people over Christmas

December 15, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

Boris Johnson 6-1 with bookies to father an 8th child in 2022

December 15, 2021
Liz Charlton
Lifestyle

GMB celebrate over 100 million minutes pledged to its charity campaign

December 14, 2021
Mike Watkins