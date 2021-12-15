The most popular Christmas interior trends on Instagram this year

White décor is the most popular Christmas interior trend of 2021, featuring in over 621,000 Instagram hashtags…

White décor is the most Instagrammable interior trend this Christmas, new research can reveal. ‘White décor’, including snowy baubles, frosted Christmas branches and ivory lanterns, boasts over 621,000 hashtags on Instagram – more than any other festive trend on the list.

Pampas grass is the second most popular interior trend this Christmas, with pampas grass trees, wreaths and festive arrangements featuring in over 556,000 Instagram hashtags – eight times more than the average for all Christmas trends surveyed.

The research, by photography and design experts Printique, analysed Instagram hashtags for fifty of the hottest Christmas design trends and accessories this year, to discover the twenty most popular trends of all.

Grazing boxes are also among the most Instagrammable Christmas trends on the list, with the aesthetic wooden boxes filled with festive nibbles pulling in 347,000 hashtags on Instagram. Bar carts – with over 214,000 hashtags – are the fourth hottest interior trend this year, with many Instagrammers adorning theirs with festive green garlands, baubles and classic Christmas poinsettia plants, ready to house rich mulled wines and traditional liquors.

A spokesperson for Printique, which conducted the study, commented on the findings:

“Our homes always offer a fascinating festive insight into which Christmas interior and design trends are most popular. This year, we’re seeing bold and alternative Christmas trends such as Pampas grass wreaths and trees take Instagram by storm, interspersed with more classic Christmas elements, such as nutcrackers and candles.”

Christmas decor trend Rank Instagram hashtags White decor 1 621164 Pampas grass 2 556281 Grazing boxes 3 347141 Bar cart 4 214136 Pastel shades 5 120063 Nutcrackers 6 112504 Christmas candles 7 93371 DIY Christmas decor 8 90,678 Sustainable decor 9 83,815 White Christmas tree 10 82,881 Christmas windows 11 63,274 Tablescaping 12 60,066 Coastal Christmas 13 45,447 Hot Chocolate Bar 14 40,140 Mini Christmas tree 15 37,415 Tree skirts 16 31,379 Gonks 17 27,615 Pom-Pom wreaths 18 21,351 Christmas macrame 19 15,181 Christmas lanterns 20 13,072

Pastel shades are also a popular addition to this year’s Christmas colour palette featuring in 120,000 Instagram hashtags. While usually reserved for Easter, the use of baby blues and blush pinks, interspersed with sparkling golds and silvers, can make for a lighter, brighter and more unusual festive palette.

Traditional Christmas accessories such as nutcrackers and Christmas candles are also on-trend this year, boasting 112,594 and 93,371 hashtags respectively. DIY Christmas décor is high on the list, as is sustainable décor – from reusable wrapping paper to ornaments made from natural, compostable materials – as awareness of climate change is more prevalent than ever.

White Christmas trees are a hot festive trend this year, fetching 82,881 hashtags. Christmas windows are also on-trend with 63,274 hashtags, with Christmassy designs and calligraphy drawn in white liquid chalk a particularly popular theme.

‘Hot chocolate bars’ are proving to be another sought-after Christmas trend this year, with Instagrammers setting up picturesque corners filled with hot chocolate trimmings, including jars of marshmallows, whipped cream and Christmas themed mugs. Gonks – white-bearded little figurines inspired by Scandinavian and Nordic mythology – are an enduring favourite, pulling in 31,379 hashtags.

A spokesperson for Printique, which conducted the study, commented on the findings: