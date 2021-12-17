Andrew Collins to host ‘Spotlight’ for Great! Movies Channel

Andrew Collins joins the free to air movie channel offering from next month.

From January 2022 GREAT! movies respected film critic, scriptwriter and broadcaster, Andrew Collins, is joining the UK’s top free-to-air movies channel to present Spotlight, a new featured segment highlighting the channel’s forthcoming top movies including cult classics, hidden gems, and the best that Hollywood has to offer.

Spotlight will shed new light on the month’s movie highlights for the channel’s devoted movie audience, helping viewers to find must-see movies or giving further insight into the ones that they’ve already watched and want to appreciate again and again.

Starting from Friday 7th January 2022, the show will be shown just before select flagship movies, with Andrew Collins introducing a very special season of Quentin Tarantino’s finest films, as part of GREAT! movies’ weekly Friday Night Film Club. The season includes his adrenaline-fuelled Chinese box of a film, Pulp Fiction, both parts of the blood-soaked Kill Bill duology, and the underrated masterpiece Jackie Brown.

Also in January 2022, Andrew Collins will be shining his spotlight on Mark Wahlberg and Jason Statham in the slick remake of The Italian Job, and Tim Burton’s epic reimagining of Planet of the Apes, starring Mark Walhberg and Helena Bonham Carter.

Andrew Collins says:

“As a massive movie buff, I’m so excited to be presenting the Spotlight guide on GREAT! movies. The channel has established itself as a strong curator of quality films by expert film lovers. Each month I’ll be shedding new light on a host of must-see contemporary movies for viewers to enjoy and escape our present-day reality! Join me on Spotlight and settle in on the front TV row for a stunning schedule of great movies in 2022!”.

GREAT! movies is available on FREEVIEW 33, SKY 321, VIRGIN 425 and FREESAT 302