Get the ‘Celebrity Christmas Look’ for your home with some top tips…

The decorating experts reveal how they got the perfect festive look for their celebrity clients…

Our festive decorations might have been up for a few weeks now, but if you feel like yours could do with a touch of festive magic then The Christmas Company is here to help!

The festive decorating company is known for their huge, seasonal creations and have recently made over the homes of stars such as Molly Mae, Freddie Flintof, Paddy McGuiness and Christiano Ronaldo in time for Christmas.

Now, you can get the same festive look that won’t fade or drop by the 25th December as The Christmas Company reveals how they do it…

Claudia Dures, Design Manager at The Christmas Company, reveals what her clients have been requesting most for Christmas. She said:

“The look we have been asked for most by clients is the monochrome style, featuring black with white and gold. It’s unusual and a first for us, and as you can’t often find those colours within the shops our clients have turned to a specialist service like us. It’s also something we can see being huge next year for Christmas 2022 too.”

For her clients who go all out, it’s been a focus on an American style Christmas scene that she’s been asked for most. “Using lots of props like candy canes and sleighs and elves has been asked for a lot, it’s very American but lovely for those with families and young children.”

However, some clients have stripped it back and chose rustic this year too. Claudia explains: “Using acorns, cinnamon sticks, pine cones and also clementines has been requested a lot too. It gives that rustic and natural look which is very timeless too.”

And if you want the same Christmas look at home, then Claudia has some insider decorating tips for you.

Real trees will let you down

Claudia reveals how to get a perfect look we see everywhere: “A pre-lit tree is essential for this as you’ll never get the same uniform look by doing your lights manually. Buying a really good quality pre-lit tree means you won’t need to spend as much on decorations and props.”

If you do go for a real tree, choose shatterproof decorations

It’s important to remember that on a real tree, the branches will drop over time and this can spell disaster for decorations: “Glass shouldn’t go on a fresh tree, as the branches will drop and baubles will fall and smash. Go for shatterproof decorations on a real tree – especially with kids and pets around!”

You can use what you have at home too

Claudia also gave a quick tip to add a festive look to your house, similar to how she’s decorated the homes of stars like Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley and Hanna Kinsella: “Using candles and green foliage is a quick way to make a festive look. Can be for a centrepiece for the table, and you can use candles that you already have at home so it doesn’t have to cost lots either.”

You’ve been hanging your baubles all wrong!

Yes, there is a specific way to hang your tree decorations! Claudia reveals the top insider secret: “Snip off the string they come with and instead use florist wire. Also push your bauble to the back of the tree as it will give a better look and make your tree appear more full.”

Tinsel is never ok

The days of decorating with tinsel are long gone, and Claudia will never use tinsel in her decorating: “It’s twee and we are seeing it less and less. But it’s definitely a no from us!”