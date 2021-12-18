Declan Harvey joins Tara Mills as BBC Newsline host

Declan Harvey joins existing presenter Tara Mills in presenting both BBC Newsline on BBC One NI and Evening Extra on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.



Adam Smyth, Head of BBC News NI, said:

“Declan is an excellent journalist and presenter. He is already known to our audiences and he brings considerable experience to the role.”

Declan has presented Evening Extra with Tara Mills since April 2020 and the duo has also presented the podcast Year 21 this year.

His broadcasting career began at LBC radio in London, where he was lead correspondent covering the July 7 Bombing Inquests, the preparations for the London 2012 Olympics and the Stephen Lawrence murder trial. He also reported for Classic FM, Heart and Capital Radio.

Born in Donegal, Declan moved to London when he was 19. In 2012 he joined BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat and later became the programme’s politics reporter covering two UK general elections, broadcasting from the United States during the 2016 presidential election and around the UK ahead of the Brexit referendum. He has reported for the BBC Six O’Clock News and Radio 4’s Today programme.

Declan Harvey:

“I’m so delighted to be joining Tara and the rest of the BBC Newsline team. The programme is appointment viewing in Northern Ireland, especially in these uncertain times when all anybody wants is clear information about what’s happening. It’s never been more important and I take the responsibility seriously. “2022 will no doubt bring surprises and challenges. I’m excited to help tell those stories on TV as well as keeping up the great relationship we’ve built with listeners on Evening Extra over the last 18 months.”

After leaving BBC Radio 1, Declan became a frequent relief presenter on Newsday for the BBC World Service and also fronted BBC Minute, the global news bulletin aimed at younger adults. He relocated to Belfast in 2017 and became a senior reporter for BBC News NI and became a frequent stand-in presenter across all of the Beeb’s programmes on radio and television, including BBC Newsline, Good Morning Ulster and Talkback.

Declan was awarded News Reporter Of The Year at the IMRO Irish radio industry awards in 2019. He also presented the documentary Did A Serial Killer Murder My Sister? which was recognised at the New York Festivals Radio Awards 2019.

Declan will begin his new role early in the new year. He will present BBC Newsline on the days Tara Mills presents Evening Extra and he will present Evening Extra on the days Tara Mills hosts BBC Newsline.