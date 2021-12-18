ITV celebrate Hub’s ‘biggest year’

ITV Hub is on track for a most successful 2021.



Figures released today show that 2021 is lining up to be ITV Hub’s biggest year yet, thanks to Euro 2020, the return of Love Island, a bumper year for Drama, big TV moments and the success of young-skewing commissions including The Cabins and Social Media Murders.

ITV has also more than doubled the amount of content on ITV in 2021, particularly in the popular genres of Drama and Reality, with more exciting plans in store for 2022.

And 2021 is set to be ITV’s biggest ever Christmas on ITV Hub, with the announcement that Christmas period evening shows will be available on ITV Hub each morning, ahead of their evening broadcast. Whether it’s the feature-length Christmas special of The Larkins or the Christmas Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, viewers won’t have to wait, they will be able to stream these shows at their own convenience through ITV Hub from 7am in the morning, ahead of their evening broadcast.

Rufus Radcliffe, ITV Managing Director, On-Demand, said:

“2021 has been a terrific year of growth for ITV Hub. Whether it’s binge watching drama, live streaming sport, catching up on Love Island and TV’s most talked about moments, or discovering content for the first time, it’s a testament to our fantastic programmes, as well as the improvements were making to the service, that this year is on track on to be our most successful year yet.”

The number of ITV Hub users has grown by 20% in 2021, and to date, The ITV Hub has achieved 1.5 billion streams, up 26% year on year. Every month so far in 2021 has posted 100 million streams, and December is on target to do the same.