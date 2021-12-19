Rose Ayling-Ellis wins Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The actress and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice were crowned champions as this years’ series had its grand finale.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were also in the running for the glitterball trophy tonight.

The series swansong saw the final two couples tackle a judges’ pick, their favourite routine from their back catalogue, and a no-holds-barred show dance.

The judges requested a repeat of their Quickstep to Love Is an Open Door from Rose and Giovanni, who then revisited their Couple’s Choice routine to Symphony before rounding off an evening of high-scoring performances with a show dance to The Rose.

John and Johannes were called upon to re-perform their Rumba to Shape Of My Heart by the judges, before they chose to have another go at their Paso Doble to He’s A Pirate, while their show dance was to You’ve Got The Love.

The phone lines opened after both couples had performed for the first time, while the result of the final round of voting was announced shortly after the final dances from both.

“I just want to say that you’re so amazing. You have pushed me to believe in myself, you’re an incredible teacher but not just that, you’re a wonderful friend. No matter what happens, no matter how busy we get, you have always got a piece of my heart.” – Rose Ayling-Ellis speaking about her victory

Giovanni said: “I have to say thank you to this beautiful young lady that has made all my dreams come true. You wee the best, best dancer and the best teammate that I could ask for. You are a dream Rose – thank you for everything.”

Tonight’s final show also featured a performance from the Strictly professional dancers to Waiting For A Star To Fall andan interview with AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington who were forced to leave the competition due to an injury.

There was also music from Ed Sheeran while the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2021 took to the floor for one last socially-distanced group dance.