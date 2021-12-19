S4C celebrate Huw Edwards’ 60th birthday

Huw Edwards at 60 airs later this month.

As one of the BBC’s leading news presenters, broadcaster Huw Edwards is a familiar face to millions of people and a safe pair of hands during some of the world’s greatest historical events.

In a special programme for S4C, viewers are given the opportunity to get to know the man behind the public face as he celebrates his 60th birthday. The trip will take viewers from his home in London to Wales, calling at some of the places closest to his heart and looking at what has shaped his life and work so far.

Huw has been the main presenter of the BBC’s Ten O’Clock News, since January 2003, and also presents numerous other programmes for the Beeb including on the BBC News Channel as well as Newsnight, Panorama and Breakfast News. Prior to taking on the news at 10 role, from May 1999, he presented the BBC’s Six O’Clock News.

Formerly Chief Political Correspondent for BBC News 24, Huw spent 12 years reporting politics at Westminster. He combined this with presenting a range of programmes on classical music on BBC Two, Radio 3, Radio 4 and S4C. He has co-hosted General Election results programmes on both radio and TV and was one of the lead presenters for the BBC’s Millennium coverage.

Huw joined the BBC in 1984 as a news trainee. In 1985 he joined the television newsroom in BBC Wales, and in 1986 became BBC Wales’ Parliamentary Correspondent. He was appointed TV News Political Correspondent in 1988 and went on to cover the downfall of Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

He started presenting the One O’Clock News, the Six O’Clock News and BBC Breakfast News in 1994, and anchored the One O’Clock News’ innovative coverage of the 1997 election.

Born in August 1961, Huw was raised in Llangennech, near Llanelli, and attended Llanelli Boys Grammar School. He graduated with a first-class honours degree in French from the University of Wales, Cardiff.