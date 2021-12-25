Pick of the Plots: Christmas Day 2021

Your Pick of the Plots for Saturday, December 25.

It’s all smiles as Chelsea and Denise prepare for their special days.

But Chelsea isn’t smiling for long when Whitney arrives to see her and asserts that Gray killed Chelsea. Will Chelsea believe Whitney or will she go through with the wedding?

Meanwhile, Kat is miffed when Sharon turns up for Christmas dinner at the Slaters. Outside, Janine is dressed up as Mrs Claus, hellbent on making it a perfect day for Scarlett.

Kat starts to get more annoyed as Sharon and Phil reminisce but they soon realise that the kids are missing. Stacey looks out the window and is shocked by what she sees.

Later, Mick invites Janine downstairs for a friendly drink. But she places herself underneath the mistletoe and kisses him.

Elsewhere, Rocky wants Kathy not to invite Sandy round for dinner, but she insists that it’s the right thing to do. Rocky is on edge as Sandy teases him, enjoying the power she has. Later, Sandy drops a bombshell on Dotty.

EastEnders, BBC One, 9.35pm

As Tyrone and Evelyn prepare their Christmas dinner for two, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Fiz with the girls. Tyrone’s thrilled to realise she cancelled the holiday, even if it does mean spending the day with Phill.

But with a rescued pigeon, Phill’s visit to his mum and an ill-timed kiss from Tyrone will there be peace and goodwill amongst men?

Meanwhile, alone in the café, struggling with her anxiety, Nina gets a very special Christmas present from Carla who has been worried about her.

Elsewhere, as Audrey cracks open the wine for breakfast, Gail declares that she is not lifting a finger. David is in a mood and Peter and Carla don’t stick around for long.

Sarah despairs over their ungrateful families, but Adam takes her in his arms, suggesting that their real Christmas starts now.

Also, Nick, Leanne, Sam, Daisy, Emma, Gemma, George, Todd, Bernie, Dev and Ed spend time at the pop-up bar. Dragging the Rovers’ piano over to the Christmas market, everyone gathers round as Billy launches into song.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Still reeling from his beating yesterday, Al gets a threatening message from Gavin and is later disturbed to catch Gavin talking to Ellis. Feeling the pressure, Al gazes back at The Woolpack and comes up with a plan to get out of this nightmare.

Meanwhile, as Meena reports Dawn to Social Services, she’s overheard by a horrified Meena who grabs her phone.

Meena plays the concerned neighbour. Manpreet appears to soften, but, upon Meena’s exit, Manpreet reassesses the situation.

Elsewhere, as Will approaches Malone’s grave with Kim, he is alarmed to find it freshly dug up and worries that, if Kim really did hear something incriminating, this could be part of her revenge.

But she reveals that she removed the corpse so that Will no longer feels tethered to her – he can decide whether he stays or goes. Will is touched by the gesture and he later proposes to Kim. How will Bernice react?

Also, Harriet removes her dog collar, bracing herself for her new future.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm