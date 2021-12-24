Tom Daley to make a splash on Strictly 2022?

Olympic diver Tom Daley is the favourite with one bookies to dive into the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Rupert Adams, Spokesperson for William Hill, said:

“On the back of last weekend’s finale, speculation has been rife about next year’s Strictly line-up, and there are some big names being backed.”

Currently the co-4/1 favourite with William Hill to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

He joins the likes of current Walk the Line host Maya Jama, and fresh from showing his singing credentials alongside Adele, Alan Carr, who are both 4/1 chances to take part.

Peter Crouch, also a 4/1 co-favourite, may get a chance to reintroduce the Robot, while those at bigger prices include Andy Murray at 10/1 and Tyson Fury at 12/1, with Piers Morgan rounding out the market at 16/1.

Rupert Adams, Spokesperson for William Hill, said:

“The odds suggest we could see Olympians, one of TV’s biggest presenters, and a proven dancer in Peter Crouch all competing for the Glitterball trophy in 2022.”

One thing that has been confirmed is that Tom Daley will be the partaker in this years’ Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In the heartfelt address, Tom talks about the pride he’s felt representing his country but how sometimes didn’t feel good enough. He applauds the athletes that have opened up about their struggles this year who’ve encouraged him to talk about his mental health more often.

Tom reveals how “incredibly lucky” he is that his sport has supported him to live as an openly gay man, but he acknowledges not everyone in sport has the same backing. Using the platform to raise an issue close to his heart he speaks of homophobia in sport, the pride of the Olympics and LGBT inclusion. The Alternative Christmas Message, Christmas Day, 5pm on Channel 4 and All 4

William Hill – TV/Specials – Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Tom Daley 4/1 Maya Jama 4/1 Alan Carr 4/1 Peter Crouch 4/1 Rio Ferdinand 5/1 Lorraine Kelly 5/1 Andy Murray 10/1 Tyson Fury 12/1 Piers Morgan 16/1

*Prices correct at time of writing. See the full list at William Hill.