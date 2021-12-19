How many ‘good deeds’ did you do in 2021?

You could have opened a door for someone, taken in a neighbour’s parcel or just delivered a compliment.

Donating to charity, smiling at a passer-by on the street, letting someone with less shopping jump the queue, giving up your seat on public transport and putting someone else first feature in a recent poll of UK people on their ‘good deeds’.

Other displays of goodwill include sending virtual hugs, making surprise Zoom calls, cooking or baking for someone without being asked, supporting local food banks and giving away your last piece of chocolate.

Emma Eggleton, spokesperson from Kingsmill, which commissioned the research as part of its Slice of Kindness initiative to encourage people to be kind, said:

“We hope that this list of everyday acts of kindness inspires others to be kind. It shows that even the simplest gestures can have a positive impact on someone’s day. It’s really uplifting to see that people view a favour or a random act of kindness as a habit for life, not just Christmas.”

The study of a selection of UK adults saw other acts in the top 50 list including helping a fellow shopper to reach the top shelf in a store (41 per cent) and checking in on an elderly neighbour (30 per cent). Giving way while driving (40 per cent), letting your partner have a lie-in (33 per cent) and writing someone a handwritten letter or card (34 per cent) also appear.

It also emerged one in 10 Brits said they do four kind acts daily – the equivalent of 1,460 a year – but 15 per cent of those polled said they received zero favours a day. This could be explained by the fact that 47 per cent said their acts of kindness were inspired by wanting to help those more vulnerable or less well-off.

Almost half declared being kind ‘helps society at large to spread positivity’ and 46 per cent said ‘it gives them positive mental health’ when someone is kind to them. Similarly, 59 per cent said they felt happy after carrying out a kind act.

Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) also felt the fallout from the Covid pandemic has made them kinder. And more than four in 10 believe the crisis has increased their philanthropy as it made them appreciate what they have and increased their awareness that not everyone is as fortunate.

Overall, faith in humanity was clearly strong, with 64 per cent believing people are generally kind by nature while 44 per cent think kindness can make a positive, lasting difference to someone. While 60 per cent of those polled via OnePoll said they were teaching their children to be altruistic too.

Parents claimed they were schooling youngsters in everything from recycling and not making fun of others, to giving up their seat on public transport for someone who needed it more and donating toys to charity.

Top 10 Acts of Kindness

1. Opening a door for someone

2. Taking in a neighbour’s parcel when they are out

3. Paying someone a compliment

4. Donating to charity

5. Saying hello/smiling at someone in the street

6. Holding the lift for someone

7. Letting someone with less shopping jump the check-out queue

8. Giving up your seat on public transport for someone you felt needed it more

9. Expressing empathy

10. Putting someone else’s needs before your own