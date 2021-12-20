Eden Taylor Draper talks Emmerdale drama for Belle Dingle

It’s a bleak end to the year for Belle Dingle in Emmerdale…

Next week (Dec 27th – Dec 31st) Ellis invites Belle on his excursion with Kyle leaving her hopeful that they are moving in the right direction, but is she under the wrong impression or does Ellis fancy a bunk-up?



We’re not going to find out anytime soon as the week progresses and while enjoying the great outdoors just as Belle leans in for a kiss, Ellis’ phone buzzes and he rushes off to help Priya, leaving Belle and Kyle (the young son of Cain Dingle and Amy Wyatt) to countryside life together.

Things take a turn for the worse as the week, and the year comes to an end, having been abandoned by Ellis, Belle is left to care for Kyle when he suffers a twisted ankle. They decide the best option is to head home. However realising that she gave her car keys to Ellis, Belle resorts to some drastic measures in an attempt to warm up a freezing Kyle up. Belle panics when she realises that her phone is without signal and on low power. Shivering and scared, Belle leaves a voicemail for Ellis. As her phone dies, Belle fears what the night has in store for her and Kyle…