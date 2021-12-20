Laura Kuenssberg to step down as the BBC’s political editor

She will step down as political editor next Easter after seven years in the role.

Laura will take up a senior presenting and reporting role across the BBC once she has left her current position.

She will work on a ‘range of news and current affairs projects across TV, radio and online’ for the broadcaster.

“I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for. It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online. “I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.” – Laura Kuenssberg

Laura was appointed as political editor in 2015, – the first woman to hold the position – and she has since been across two UK general elections, the Brexit referendum and its aftermath, and the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

Laura’s work includes two widely acclaimed TV documentaries about Brexit and a podcast on the inside story of the response to Covid, developing a significant audience for her online columns, and building a huge social media following.

She has also been a regular presenter of BBC Sounds’ most popular podcast of 2021, Newscast, successor to the award-winning Brexitcast, which has become a weekly TV programme.

“Laura has been an outstanding BBC political editor throughout the most turbulent political times in living memory. Her incisive commentary, tough questioning and astute insight have guided our audiences through the last seven years. She’s a superb interviewer and engaging presenter, and I’m thrilled that we are keeping her on our screens and airwaves. I’m looking forward to her next chapter.” – Tim Davie, BBC Director General

The BBC will begin a competitive recruitment process for a new political editor in due course.

The broadcaster’s head of news Fran Unsworth described Kuenssberg as a “born journalist” and an “energetic and determined story-getter”.

“Our political coverage would have been immeasurably poorer without Laura as political editor,” Unsworth added.

Before becoming political editor, Laura was chief correspondent and presenter on Newsnight. Prior to this she was the business editor at ITV News between 2011 and 2014.

She started covering politics in 2003 as a political correspondent at the BBC working across programmes including Daily Politics, Breakfast and the News at Ten. Laura then became the BBC’s chief political correspondent from 2009 to 2011.