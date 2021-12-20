SEA LIFE centres across the UK have announced there has been a dramatic increase in marine births this winter

The attraction welcomes baby sharks and rays to its waters.

SEA LIFE Brighton, the world’s oldest operating aquarium, has welcomed five California horn sharks into the world, who have just celebrated their six-month birthday. The pups are thriving and enjoying their time in the aquarium’s waters. To celebrate their birth and the festive season, the site has named the five new additions to the attraction after Santa’s reindeers – Rudolph, Vixen, Comet, Cupid and Blitzen.

Elsewhere, SEA LIFE Hunstanton has also welcomed two california horn sharks. Originally hatching back in September, the four-month-old female pups are now on display at the attraction and are in keeping with the festive spirit as they’ve been named Dasher and Prancer – due to how quickly they swim around the displays.

And that’s not all…as more baby sharks were brought into the SEA LIFE family at SEA LIFE Weymouth. The adorable baby black tip reef sharks were born at SEA LIFE Brighton before being relocated to SEA LIFE Weymouth to enjoy the Tropical Lagoon.

The four adorable snappers – three females and one male – like to feed on sardines and squid. Unlike bamboo sharks, black tip reef sharks have to constantly swim, as they require constant flow and movement over their gills to pump oxygen, unlike other shark species.

North of the border at SEA LIFE Loch Lomond, the team have welcomed three female pyjama sharks to the ever-growing SEA LIFE family tree! The pups have been dubbed the ‘three wise women’ at the centre and as such have taken on the names Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh.

Pyjama sharks are notable for their thick black stripes which run parallel down their sides – which is where the name comes from. The youngsters are settling into life in Loch Lomond with ease.

As well as the jawsome shark pups, SEA LIFE Manchester has welcomed a female cownose ray to the centre. The newly born ray was born last month and has taken to her new habitat very well.

The cownose ray pup has followed in the festive footprints and has been named Angel, due to her angelic looks and wing-like fins.

Neil Harris, General Manager at SEA LIFE Brighton, said:

“We are delighted to welcome all these new residents to our SEA LIFE centres throughout the UK. Our staff work so hard throughout the breeding process to ensure all eggs have the best chance of survival, so it’s amazing to see them thriving in their new environments. “As Christmas is right around the corner, we wanted to name the new additions something festive and we can’t wait to introduce our underwater creatures to the guests over the holiday period.”

To visit and experience SEA LIFE: https://www.visitsealife.com/