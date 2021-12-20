Broadcasting Channel 5

Channel 5 joins Digital UK

December 20, 2021
Neil Lang
Channel 5 will today join Digital UK Ltd, alongside BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

The four public service broadcasters have entered into a new Digital UK members’ agreement, marking the first time that the venture has been wholly owned by all four PSBs.

Sarah Rose, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, ViacomCBS UK, said:

“We’re delighted Channel 5 has joined the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 to help shape the future of free-to-view TV as part of Digital UK. Channel 5 plays a distinctive role in public service broadcasting in the UK and, as part of ViacomCBS can bring a unique perspective to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Earlier this year Digital UK merged with Freesat (UK) Ltd to bring the two free-to-view TV organisations together, with the aim of ensuring that viewers continue to have access to a range of free-to-view TV services in the UK, while also benefitting from technological innovations and developments across the two platforms.

Channel 5 joins Digital UK with immediate effect. Channel 5 is a public service broadcaster and the UK’s third-largest commercial TV station. Launched in March 1997, Channel 5 has been owned by ViacomCBS Inc. since September 2014.

Caroline Thomson, Chair of Digital UK said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Channel 5 to Digital UK and thank all our members for their continuing support. The future of free-to-view television is critical to providing all UK viewers with high-quality British content and we look forward to working with all public service broadcasters to develop and deliver continually evolving and compelling free TV services across Freeview and Freesat.”

