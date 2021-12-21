Santa Claus The Serial Killer and Flight Club for ‘new’ BBC Three

With the launch round the corner, BBC Three have today announced commissions for the reborn channel next year.

The centre-piece of the schedule on opening night will be the first-ever RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World.

Also coming to BBC Three next year is Santa Claus The Serial Killer, a six-part series from award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar. In his next true-crime exploration following Hometown: A Killing, Mobeen heads to Toronto, Canada, to explore the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur, a story which has thrown themes of race, faith, culture and sexuality into sharp focus.

And BBC Three will take to the skies in Flight Club, a new ten-part series commissioned with BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland. This access-all-areas observations series follows the young staff and crew of Loganair as they lift the lid on what a career high in the clouds is all about

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC ThreeL

“As we gear up for launch, we’re excited to start talking about what will be on the new channel. As a destination for young audiences on the BBC, BBC Three will provide a true multi-genre offering with these commissions serving up some World Class entertainment with RuPaul Versus, award-winning true-crime with Mobeen and sky-high ambition with Flight Club.”

Once the channel goes live in early February, shows will premiere on BBC Three and will be made available on BBC iPlayer – BBC Three will be available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat.