RuPaul for BBC Three re-launch night

With the launch around the corner, BBC Three have today announced a launch night show that will be broadcast on the new channel in 2022.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World will be one of the highlights when BBC Three is restored as a television channel next year. In a global first, RuPaul takes Drag Race UK on to the next level of competition as he opens up the battle to Drag Race queens from around the world.

Nine international members of RuPaul’s Drag Race Royal alumni will battle it out for the crown in the brand new series: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World.

With the UK as the host nation, for the first time in Drag Race Herstory, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar. The stakes have never been higher.

The series will begin during BBC Three’s launch night on television and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr and a sparkling array of superstar guest judges will join RuPaul to help him decide… Who will be queen of the world and named the first Global Drag Race Superstar?! Let the battle commence…

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World is a BBC Three series. All episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are now streaming on BBC iPlayer. BBC Three originally launched as BBC Choice in September 1998. It was rebranded as BBC Three in February 2003. The channel closed as a TV service, going onto the iPlayer streaming offering only in 2016.