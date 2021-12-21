Manchester Arndale becomes to home Sky’s ‘biggest shop in the UK’

Sky has unveiled its largest-ever bricks and mortar retail shop at Manchester Arndale.

It is Sky’s twelfth new shop launch in just over a year and the space will comprise 3,370sft in total.

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky UK, comments:

“It’s been a successful year for our retail expansion and I’m immensely proud that we’ve been able to open twelve new shops across the UK during some of the most difficult trading conditions many of us have ever seen”

It is Sky’s final shop launch of 2021. Since opening its first shop in the UK at Liverpool One a year ago, Sky has now expanded its retail footprint across the country, launching shops in some of the UK’s biggest and busiest retail destinations such as Westfield London, Trinity Leeds, Metrocentre Gateshead, Buchanan Street, Glasgow, and Sheffield Meadowhall.

Shoppers can experience the future of TV by testing out Sky Glass first-hand in shops across the UK. Sky Glass brings together Sky TV all the major streaming services in one place and aggregates them with the apps and local services customers love, all over WiFi. Customers can simply plug, pair and play to enjoy stunning screen quality and cinematic sound, with everything built in, so they’re ready to go in minutes. No dish, no box, no fuss.

Sky shops provide space for customers to speak with Sky’s expert advisors and test out the company’s latest innovations. A dedicated ‘Access All Areas Stage’ hosts various interactive experiences for customers, creating moments that entertain and surprise, putting customers at the centre of Sky’s extraordinary entertainment content and leading products.

Sky’s focus on customer experience is at the crux of all Sky shops and have been designed with customers’ needs in mind. They are separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy and safe conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers. The shops also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products. Sky shops provide customers with an ideal opportunity to ensure they take home the right products for them and their families.

In 2022, Sky , Europe’s leading media and entertainment company,will offer its strongest ever line-up of products and services and its retail estate will allow customers to experience Sky like never before. With Sky Q, Sky has the most popular and awarded TV aggregation service in the market today. Sky Go is the best TV-anywhere product in Europe. Sky TV has new channels, new shows and new deals with Peacock, Paramount+ and more. Sky Mobile is the most flexible and fair mobile service. Sky’s broadband network has been upgraded to support Sky Glass and 95% of the UK has access to fibre broadband from Sky.

