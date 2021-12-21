The UK’s most popular pairings from Morecambe & Wise to Sausage & mash

Brits have voted fish and chips, tea and biscuits – and Ant and Dec among their ultimate perfect pairings.

A study of a selection of UK adults revealed the nation’s favourite team-ups from anything to food and drink to celebrity double acts. Also among the top 20 were Morecambe and Wise, turkey and stuffing and even Gavin & Stacey.

Christmas classics such as cheese with crackers also ranked highly, as did pairing cheese with port.

Anthony Symington of Cockburns, which commissioned the research as part of the promotion of their recent pop-up Port & Pie Shop, said:

“Christmas is a time of coming together. The best thing about Christmas is coming together with friends and family, so to celebrate, we wanted to find out which things Brits believe are the absolute best that come in twos. Our results found loads of perfect pairings come in the form of double-acts, whether that’s comedians, athletes, musicians – or of course, port and mince pies. “That’s why we’ve decided to launch a pop-up Port & Pie Shop – we know that people love experimenting with food, and we can’t wait to welcome people through our doors and enjoy a glass together this festive season.”

Del Boy and Rodney from Only Fools and Horses were named the top human pairing in the top 40 list. In terms of human double-acts, 46 per cent of Brits believe knowing each other’s comedy timing is crucial, while 26 per cent enjoy contrasting personalities.

In the food and drink arena, flavours that complement one another are more popular than ones that contrast. Some more trendy combinations Brits are likely to avoid, however, include dipping chips in a milkshake, or slapping peanut butter on a burger.

Half of respondents admit they aren’t very experimental with their food choices – with 14 per cent describing themselves as ‘not experimental at all’. But 22 per cent admit they have guilty pleasure food and drink combinations they keep a secret – as 56 per cent of these worry about funny looks.

Pigs in blankets were deemed the festive food pairing Brits will eat most of during the Christmas period, selected by 57 per cent. Just over half (53 per cent) will gorge on turkey with stuffing, while 37 per cent will pair wine with cheese, according to the OnePoll data. Another six in 10 believe Christmas brings out the best food and drink pairings, and 48 per cent consider their food combinations more during the festive season.

Favourite Pairings – Top 20

1. Fish & chips

2. Roast beef & Yorkshire pudding

3. Bacon & eggs

4. Tea & biscuits

5. Strawberries & cream

6. Cheese & crackers

7. Sausage & mash

8. Del Boy & Rodney

9. Morecambe & Wise

10. Gin & tonic

11. Salt & vinegar

12. Wine & cheese

13. The Two Ronnies

14. Ant & Dec

15. Wallace & Gromit

16. Fruit & Nut

17. Laurel & Hardy

18. Lennon & McCartney

19. Boiled egg and soldiers

20. Sherlock Holmes & Watson