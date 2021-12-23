Poppy the Cocker Spaniel wins BBC Scotland Dog of the Year

Scotland’s Best Dog has been announced by BBC Scotland.

Poppy, a working Cocker Spaniel from Aberdeen, has been named Scotland’s Best Dog, beating off canine competition from four other furry finalists to be awarded the coveted Golden Bone trophy in the series finale of the popular BBC Scotland show.

Owned by Olympic Swimmer, Hannah Miley, Poppy made quite a splash on the show’s judges – broadcaster and dog lover Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and Scottish SPCA veteran, and dog trainer, Alan Grant – during a special hour-long finale filmed at the Scotland’s Best Dog arena in Perthshire.

Olympian Hannah is thrilled her beloved pet struck gold:

“I’m so delighted for Poppy, it’s like a proud parent moment! Feels a tad surreal but I haven’t been able to stop smiling. “I was nervous to start with because I didn’t know what to expect being part of Scotland’s Best Dog and being on a show in front of people. I’ve never really done that other than when I’m competing swimming and at least I know what I’m doing then! But Poppy taught me to relax and enjoy the moment. We met some great owners and their dogs and hopefully we will have a contestant reunion for a big Scotland’s Best Dog walk or get-together. I think Poppy has made some good friends… as have I!”

Over five weeks of hotly contested heats, the pooches – along with their proud humans – were tested on a number of challenges including recall, bond and agility skills in front of the Scotland’s Best Dog judges.

Like her owner, Poppy loves water whether it’s swimming, jumping or paddle-boarding in it. Hannah spent lockdown training Poppy to do perfect tricks. Whilst recovering from a shoulder injury, Hannah focused her attentions on finding creative ways to train Poppy – even teaching her to pack a swim bag when the pools reopened.

Judge and dog lover Kaye Adams congratulated Poppy on her win:

“I think consistency was what swung it for Hannah and Poppy. That Olympian training shone through! The attention to detail was spot on but they still have a lovely relationship. “The final really was a bit of a nail biter. The positions swapped on a number of occasions across the five tasks but Poppy nosed it. I loved every minute of being in ‘doggy world’ – uncomplicated, fun and friendly. A welcome escape from the human world at the moment!”

The four other pet pooches who made it to the final were:

POPPET – a two-year-old deaf Dalmatian and her owner Kaylee from Edinburgh;

TONKA – a big softie blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier from Lockerbie and her owner, Yvonne;

NODENS – a Deerhound, Staffie and American Bulldog mix from South Kessock in Inverness and owner, Emilie;

HARPER – a one-year-old black Labrador and his owner Scott from Rosyth in Fife.

All six episodes of Scotland’s Best Dog are available on BBC iPlayer.