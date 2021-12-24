BBC Best on the Box Broadcasting

Vienna Blood: Darkness Rising is BBC’s Christmas Eve highlight

December 24, 2021
Doug Lambert
BBC’s Best on the Box highlight, Vienna Blood: Darkness Rising.


It is, in fact, the only highlight offered up by the Beeb for today. How tragic is that? Autumn, 1907. A fanatical monk, Brother Stanislav, has been found brutally murdered in his monastery.

Suspicion falls on a religious Jew, Isaak Korngold, who had reprimanded the monk for spreading anti-Semitic rhetoric. After Oskar arrests the obvious suspect, the scandal edges the Korngold family business towards bankruptcy and threatens Isaak’s brother, Jonas’ upcoming marriage to Clara Weiss. Clara is left with little option but to plead with her ex-fiancé Max Liebermann for help.

To Oskar’s annoyance, the monastery proves impervious to the investigation. Max goes undercover and carries out enquiries in the guise of a monk.

Meanwhile, Oskar’s investigation brings him into sharp conflict with Commissioner Von Bulow, who is convinced that Max is blinding him from getting to the bottom of a Jewish revenge murder.

Note to BBC Press, if ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky can be bothered to issue a plentiful choice of programmes so can you – must try harder for Christmas 2022!

Vienna Blood, BBC Two, 9 pm

Share Button

Related Posts

BBC Broadcasting

Tom Daley to make a splash on Strictly 2022?

December 24, 2021
James Ryder
Best on the Box Broadcasting ITV

Spitting Image is ITV’s Christmas Eve highlight

December 24, 2021
Mike Watkins
Best on the Box Broadcasting Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special: The One to Watch

December 24, 2021
Shaun Linden
Broadcasting Highlights Telly Today

From comedy to carols, Christmas Eve TV

December 24, 2021
Neil Lang