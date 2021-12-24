Spitting Image is ITV’s Christmas Eve highlight

ITV’s Best on the Box highlight for Christmas Eve.

Oh come all ye faithful-puppets … seasonal satirical cheer and a second outing to ITV this year for the BritBox hit show.

Advent events to go through Spitting Image’s legendary prism include: a shocking Christmas surprise for Prince Andrew; an ever-heroic Tom Cruise stepping up to save Christmas for Santa; who better to add a bit of flair to the Queen’s annual Christmas message than Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Also, Kier Starmer finally springs into action for an oncoming Christmas lunch crisis with his (always law-abiding) vigilante alter-ego, Fox Man; while poor Rishi Sunak is visited by terrifying visions including of The Ghost of Tory Glory Past.

Spitting Image has delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, the BBC and ITV created streaming platform. Across official social media channels, Spitting Image content has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally and three No. 1 trending videos on YouTube.

With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, last year celebrated Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show’s creative team, while multi-award-winner Jeff Westbrook joined as Showrunner, leading the international writing team on the iconic British satirical take on global events.

A next generation of satirical writers and voice artists are working with established talent to drive a new wave of ‘public service satire’. The show is ultra-topical with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Spitting Image Christmas: ITV,STV, UTV, 10 pm