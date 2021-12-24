All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special: The One to Watch

Best on the Box: ATV Today’s Christmas Eve Choice…

We are heading back to Darrowby for a heart-warming Christmas special of All Creatures Great and Small. Join Channel 5 in the Yorkshire Dales this festive season as James and Helen navigate their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

It’s Christmas in Darrowby, and Helen and James realise they haven’t agreed on where they’re spending Christmas Day. Mrs Hall is expecting them at Skeldale and Jenny is expecting them at Heston Grange, and the pair are reluctant to disappoint either of them.

The situation raises bigger questions about what their lives will look like in the future. When a beloved local pet is taken seriously ill, Siegfried has to bring it into the practice for emergency treatment. In the face of such an emergency, Helen ends up feeling like a spare part at the Skeldale Christmas party, but fellow farmer Dave Kitson could end up being the solution to Helen finding her place at Skeldale, and the key to the animal’s survival.

Tristan learns that it might be time to take himself more seriously and reveals some important news, while a card from James’s father asking him to phone them on Christmas Day leaves James on tenterhooks about whether he can make amends with his family.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special, Channel 5, 9 pm