Takeaway over Christmas?

Fans of home-delivered fast food could be in for delivery delays tonight and New Year’s Eve, according to experts.

The UK orders nearly twice as many takeaways as the average day on Christmas Eve, according to research by Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps. The research reveals the food ordering app and website registers a whopping 66% more orders on Christmas Eve as Brits look for a stress-free solution ahead of Christmas Day.

Takeaway orders increase even more on New Year’s Eve, with Foodhub taking 88% more orders on December 31st compared to the days prior to the new year celebrations. It means foodie fans who leave it late to order their food on either of the festive ‘eves’ might be in for a delay if they don’t take action. Food fans need to ensure their festive feasts are ordered in good time, so they can sit back and enjoy their favourite takeaway meal in the comfort of their own home.

But takeaway fans can now pre-order their favourite dishes on the Foodhub app to be delivered at a specific time that day – meaning they can circumnavigate that last-minute rush. The busiest period for ordering takeaways on Christmas Eve is between 6:30pm and 7:30pm. So, Brits are urged to use Foodhub’s pre-order tool to book ahead of the golden hour, to avoid any delays and disappointments.

Foodhub has also revealed the UK’s favourite takeaway of choice on Christmas Eve is pizza, with Indian food and Chinese following behind in second and third place. It all changes on New Year’s Eve though – pizza drops down to third with Chinese taking the crown, and the ever-popular kebab coming in second place.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson, said:

“Here at Foodhub, we are honoured to play such a big role in customer’s festive plans every year and it’s amazing to see how much of an increase in orders there are on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Ordering takeaway meals for the family has become a real trend in the UK over the last few years and we’ve seen huge increases in order numbers on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. “However, so our customers aren’t waiting for their food to arrive, we have introduced pre-ordering to our app – meaning foodie fans can be even more prepared and order their food for the exact time they want to eat! This will mean they can avoid the busy rush and ensure their food arrives just in time for a Christmas movie or for the arrival of guests over the festive period.”

TOP FIVE CUISINES ORDERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Pizza Indian Chinese Fish & Chips Burger

TOP FIVE CUISINES ORDERED ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

Chinese Kebab Pizza Indian Burger

