Wilko gifts six families an entire Christmas

The six winners of the stores Bring Home Christmas competition have been revealed.

Home and garden retailer, wilko, has announced the winners of its nationwide Bring Home Christmas competition, to mark the lead up to the festive season. The Christmas competition was launched in November, involving a nationwide search for six deserving families and causes that needed some extra special festive cheer this Christmas.

After receiving lots of entries for people up and down the country, six deserving families or individuals that work closely with or benefit from the wilko Together for Families charity partners, were chosen to win their entire Christmas courtesy of wilko.

A tailored prize package worth £3,000 has been gifted to each of the lucky winners, complete with everything from Christmas trees to decorations, presents to pet toys and Christmas day goodies to gift-wrap, along with a selection of delicious Christmas food and drink, alongside additional gift vouchers for any extra treats and presents.

Working closely with its Together for Families charity partners, three of the six winners have been selected by these fantastic causes, including Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The six deserving winners of the wilko Bring Home Christmas competition are:

Lynn Fovargue

41-year-old support worker Lynn from Sunderland was nominated by her caring friends due to the time she dedicated to her family, friends, and her job throughout the pandemic, getting up every morning to travel sometimes two hours to work as a support worker and back again.

Mandy Dodds & Chris Phipps

When Mandy and Chris’s daughter Mia fell ill in 2015, it was lifechanging for the family. Both Mandy and Chris set up a charity, The Mia Moos Foundation, to help and support other families who are experiencing similar circumstances.

Kathy Arnold

Kathy Arnold from West Sussex spent time during the first lockdown raising money for Marie Curie outside her local wilko store before sadly being diagnosed with lung cancer just a few months later. Her daughter, Candy, nominated her to show appreciation for her mum and her positive attitude throughout, and to give an amazing surprise that would put a huge smile on her face this Christmas.

Ruth Caddy – Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society supports those living with dementia – the UK’s biggest killer. Ruth was chosen by the charity for her continued dedication to people with dementia in her role as a Dementia Support Worker. Ruth provides support and advice to families while also helping a local dementia support group and singing groups. Ruth very kindly donated some of her prize money to a new day centre for people with dementia in Cardiff.

ACE Dusty Forge Centre – Save the Children

Save the Children works with families in the UK to narrow the gap between children living in poverty and their better off classmates. By focusing on early learning in the home, they help make sure all children can realise their full potential. As a recipient of funding from Save the Children, the ACE Dusty Forge centre was chosen by the charity as the winner of the wilko competition for its commitment to supporting its community. The centre was need of an outdoor festive makeover which the prize has since taken care of.

Cardiff Unit – Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust provides specialist nursing care and support for young people with cancer aged 13-24 across the UK, so no young person faces cancer alone. Their services strive to put young people first, allowing them to face any challenges together. The charity selected its Cardiff Unit as the winners of the wilko prize which will be able to go to the young people receiving care at the unit.

Jerome Saint-Marc, CEO at wilko, comments:

“We’re so excited to be working alongside our Together for Families charity partners, spreading some festive cheer for six deserving people and these incredible causes. “It fills us with pride knowing that we will be bringing Christmas home for our winners, helping them to tick off every festive job they have as well as delivering a few little surprises. These deserving individuals are the backbone of their communities, and their hard work resonates with the fantastic work done at Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children and Teenage Cancer Trust.”

The wilko Bring Christmas Home competition ran from 8th November 2021 until 24th November 2021.