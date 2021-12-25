ITV Christmas Day highlights

Best on the Box, ITV highlights for Christmas Day…

The Larkins at Christmas

In the village all the talk is of the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries – Miss Pilchester, the Normans and Johnny Delamere are amongst the victims.

Whilst PC Harness applies his limited gifts to finding the culprit, Mariette and Charley take their love to the next level…

Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have the pair back for Christmas, but when Charley’s parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins farm.

The Larkins at Christmas, 9pm

The Masked Singalong

Joel Dommett hosts a one-off special of TV’s most surreal guessing game and invites you to join in the singing fun. The Masked Singalong showcases the best loved performances that will transform you from detective to diva!

Across two series, 24 celebrities disguised in extravagant costumes took to the stage, competing to keep their identities hidden. Now some of your favourite characters return, including Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob and Sausage, performing ballads, bangers and all the very best singalong tunes.

With snippets from our superstar panel of detectives, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan and other famous guests, it’s the most bonkers celebrity singalong bash of the year – and you’re all invited!

The Masked Singalong, 6pm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas

Animal lover extraordinaire Paul O’Grady is back for more festive fun at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, ready to celebrate the season of goodwill by falling in love with a new group of adorable stray and abandoned pooches.

Paul is determined to bring some Christmas spirit to Battersea by helping more dogs find a new forever home. He meets a Patterdale puppy called Pudding who undergoes a life changing operation, and a crossbreed called Boo who has zero table manners due to his overexcitement and enthusiasm. But is Paul the person to teach Boo some patience?!

Plus, Paul is reunited with Bella, an eight-year-old Beagle who was seen arriving at Battersea from a puppy farm in the Christmas 2018 episode. Bella went to a new home but is back at Battersea after the dog she lived with passed away and she couldn’t cope. Now all she wants for Christmas is a new best friend…

Filled with laughter, uplifting and moving moments, Paul will be getting stuck in as always with feeding, walking and preparing festivities for the Battersea residents.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 5.30pm