Janice Long dies at 66

Radio broadcaster and Top of the Pops presenter Janice Long has died.

Long who worked on a number of stations over the years including BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, BBC Radio WM, Radio Wales and Greatest Hits Radio, had been in hospital in the summer, as she shared her ‘boredom’ of being ill with her social media followers. However, her agent confirmed this morning Janice died after a short illness at home on Christmas Day with her family around her. She was still broadcasting until mid-December.

Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC:

“Janice Long was a stellar presenter, who was loved and respected across the industry and her passing is a huge loss to music, broadcasting and the BBC. Over 40 years she blazed a trail across Radio 1, Top of the Pops, Radio 2 and 6 Music to name just a few, before building a wonderful show and loyal following on BBC Radio Wales. She will be missed by her fans, listeners and colleagues. “All our thoughts are with them, Janice’s family and her friends.”

The 66-year-old sister of the late Keith Chegwin, became in her own right a hugely successful radio broadcaster. Her first brush was television fame was as a none-famous contestant on Yorkshire Television’s 3-2-1 quiz show, hosted by Ted Rodgers in 1978.

Prior to her move into media, Long had worked as a member of cabin crew and in telesales. Janice became a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in Liverpool in 1979 and then became a household name when she joined BBC Radio 1 in 1983.

With Radio 1 she was the first female to have her own daily show on the station and later became the first woman to be a regular presenter of Top of the Pops where she hosted the show for five years, before she was ridiculously sacked for being ‘unmarried and pregnant’. Also on TV, she was however invited back for the final weekly TOTPs in 2006 to host alongside several other former regulars. She was also one of the main presenters of the epic Live Aid concert in 1985 and has made several appearances on shows such as Blankety Blank (BBC) Crosswits (Tyne Tees/ITV) and Celebrity Mastermind (BBC). In recent years she also featured in several music chart retrospective documentaries including Top of the Pops 1986, with BBC Four repeating vintage episodes. She also hosted her own show on the now defunct Vintage TV music station, The Janice Long Review Show. And earlier this year narrated The 1980s Greatest Hits 1983 for Channel 5.

Janice had a long running show on BBC Radio 2 during the week and a weekend programme on BBC Radio WM, however “cost-cutting” saw Radio 2 from Birmingham chopped and Janice moved over to host an evening show on BBC Radio Wales and also a Saturday show on Greatest Hits Network for commercial radio. In between her journey from Radio 1 to Radio 2, Janice also presented the Dream Ticket for BBC 6 Music, the GLR breakfast show and XFM breakfast show.

“Janice was a wonderful warm human being and exceptional broadcaster. She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit. She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of. Janice loved the BBC and started her career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1979 to complete it with the magnificent people at BBC Radio Wales. Janice wanted it known she was so thankful to the NHS and all who looked after her there.” – agent, Nigel Forsyth

Janice’s dedication to promoting new talent was recognized when she was presented with the lifetime achievement award at The Liverpool Music Awards with for her outstanding contribution to the music industry. Other bands & artists she has given a first break to include The Smiths, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Primal Scream, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Amy Macdonald, Boy Azooga, Rachel K Collier and Richard Hawley.

Janice Long was awarded a BASCA Gold badge of merit for her outstanding contribution to music and, this year, was awarded an honorary doctorate for Music and Art by Edge Hill University. Janice Long also had her photograph portrait hung in the Royal College of Art as part of an exhibition celebrating woman pioneers, alongside Dame Shirley Williams, Betty Boothroyd and Nicola Adams.

Lorna Clarke, Controller, Pop Music for the BBC:

“Everyone in pop radio was saddened to hear of the passing of Janice Long. She was long admired for her role as a talent spotter and new music champion, giving Frankie goes to Hollywood and Amy Winehouse their first radio sessions, as well as lighting the way for female radio and TV presenters throughout the industry. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this sad time.”

Janice was a patron of The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), founded by Paul McCartney, and a judge for the Mercury Music Awards.

Acting was the dream for Janice during her early years. She was a member of Merseyside Youth Drama and acted leading roles alongside Sue Jenkins and Dean Sullivan. But when life took a different turn and she promised herself she would return to it when she was older. She recently appeared in a BBC Radio 4 play written by Roy Boulter and Louise Wener where Janice played herself alongside Joe Absalom.